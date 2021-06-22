SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — McDonald’s franchisees in California have partnering with the state Department of Public Health to offer free vaccinations at over 70 locations throughout the state, including some in the Bay Area.
The program started on Monday with pop-up clinics at McDonald’s locations will offer COVID-19 vaccines for employees, their family members and the general public.
People who receive a vaccine at McDonald’s will also get a coupon for one free menu item as a thank you for getting their shot. No appointment or health insurance is required and walk-ups are welcome at all locations.
A full list of Northern California locations is available here.