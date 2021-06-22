BENICIA (CBS SF) — Police in Benicia were recently able to reunite a local resident with a laptop that he had been defrauded of in a scam, according to authorities.
“Not today, Nigerian Prince!!! ✋” the post that went up Tuesday on social media read.READ MORE: Santa Clara County Extends Eviction Moratorium In Unincorporated Areas Through September
The posts on Facebook and Instagram when on to describe how the Benicia resident had lost his laptop in an online scam. After the resident reported the crime to Benicia police, investigators were able to intercept his laptop in Southern California before it was shipped to Nigeria.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
The social media posts show the scam victim happily getting his laptop returned to him by a Benicia police officer in a couple of photos.
“With the help of his aunt, we surprised him with the return of his property!” the post said.MORE NEWS: Sonoma Enacts Mandatory 20% Water Use Reduction, Limits Irrigation to 2 Days a Week
The post also mentioned that if Benicia residents “notice any suspicious transactions on your account, we are here to help!”