BAY POINT (CBS SF) — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Bay Point Monday night and the California Highway Patrol was looking for the public’s help in investigating the collision.
The CHP said the crash happened at around 9:06 p.m. Monday on Canal Road at Bailey Road in Bay Point, just north of state Highway 4 and the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station.
Medics arrived to provide lifesaving efforts on motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Bay Point, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity from the Contra Costa County Sheriff/Coroner's Office was pending.
CHP investigators said it was determined that the rider had veered his 2021 Harley Davidson off Canal Road and collided into a light pole, ejecting him from the motorcycle.
It is unknown as of Tuesday morning whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.
Anyone who witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it and have not already spoken with CHP was urged to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.