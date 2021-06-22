SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Tuesday after a hit-and-run driver struck her as she crossed Beach and Columbus Streets in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood.
The collision took place at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday, San Francisco police released a surveillance camera photo the suspected vehicle — a white Infinity SUV with California license plate 7MJJ084 — and were actively searching for the driver.
Investigators also believe the vehicle's occupant or occupants may have been involved in auto burglaries in the area prior to the hit-and-run collision. Vehicle burglaries have been on a rise in the area.
Police were urging anyone who sees the vehicle to call 9-1-1 and provide dispatchers with the vehicle's location and direction of travel.
Anyone with information regarding the collision should call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.