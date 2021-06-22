SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Monday evening, police said.
The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. in the area of Third Street and Palou Avenue.
The victim was in his vehicle when a suspect approached and shot him, then got in a separate vehicle and fled, according to police.
Police have not released a detailed description of the male suspect, who remains at large. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
