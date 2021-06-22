SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A 13-year-old helped fight off a home invasion suspect who was brutally beating her mother during an early morning weekend assault inside the family’s Sunnyvale home, authorities said.

The Sunnyvale Dept. of Public Safety said 32-year-old Jorge Diaz was taken into custody at his Mountain View apartment on Monday.

He was booked into the Elmwood men’s jail on suspicion of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, criminal threats and assault with the intent to commit rape. He was being held on $250,000 bail.

Investigators said that Diaz entered a residence located in the 1300 block of Yarmouth Terrace at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Once inside, he allegedly attacked the mother while she was sleeping in her bed. He straddled her, investigators said, while holding a knife to her neck and threatening to kill her if she screamed.

The victim fearing Diaz was going to rape her, began to scream and fight back. During the struggle, Diaz allegedly punched the victim several times in the head and bit her forearm.

The victim’s 13-year-old daughter awoke to the sound of the screams, ran into the bedroom and helped her mother fight off the attacker, causing him to flee the residence through a sliding glass door.

During the struggle, the victim sustained significant wounds to her hands, arms and head. Officers arrived on scene and provided first aid before the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators said the victim recognized the suspect as possibly being one of several contractors who had recently performed renovation work on her Yarmouth Terrace home.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Shillito at 408-730-7100.