EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) — Videos and surveillance images were released Wednesday as El Cerrito police intensified their search for an armed suspect who threatened employees and robbed a Walgreens store over the weekend.
El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of a robbery at 2:53 p.m. on June 16 at the store. Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the story and put about $500 worth of merchandise into a shopping basket and tried to leave without paying.
When security and other store employees confronted the man, he tried to force his way out of the business. Witnesses told police that the suspect drew a baton from his waistband — where they also saw a gun — and he threatened employees, who let the suspect go and then called police.
The suspect fled from the store and climbed into a gold-colored Mercedes-Benz driven by someone else. Police describe him as a Black man, about 40 years old, wearing a white baseball cap and a blue shirt.
Police urge anyone with any information about this case to contact Detective Humberto Rivera at (510) 215-4422 or at hrivera@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.