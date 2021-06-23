SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are at the scene of a 50-acre vegetation fire burning near the Shasta County town of Happy Valley Wednesday afternoon that initiated some evacuation orders, authorities said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Happy Valley residents on Cloverdale Road west to Clover Lane, Dale Lane and Hiding Place are all under evacuation orders.

An evacuation center has been set up at West Valley High School at 3805 Happy Valley Road in Cottonwood, the sheriff said.

Evacuation information for the #PineFire in Happy Valley. Residences on Cloverdale Road west to Clover Ln.

Dale Lane and Hiding Place are all under evacuation orders. Other residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate if need be. The evacuation center is West Valley HS. — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) June 23, 2021

Additionally, the sheriff said Cloverdale Road has been closed at Cobblestone and Heavenly. Other residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate if need be.

The fire has grown to approximately 50 acres.

The regional Cal Fire Twitter account for the unit covering Shasta and Trinity counties posted about the fire burning at Pine Meadow and Cloverdale Road shortly before 2 p.m.

Firefighters are at scene of a 15 acre fire at Pine Meadow & Cloverdale Rd in Happy Valley #ShastaCounty #PineFire @211Norcal @ShastaSheriff pic.twitter.com/ZtZhtliNOO — CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) June 23, 2021

The fire — being referred to as the Pine Fire — was consuming dried grass and brush amid dangerous extreme drought conditions.

Air support has already been called in on the fire. There are reports of multiple spot fires and multiple structures being threatened.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.