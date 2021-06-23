ARLINGTON (CBS SF/AP) — Across Major League Baseball there has been mixed reactions to the new policy of umpires searching a pitcher’s gloves, hats and uniforms for possible foreign substances.

But none has brought a smile to as many faces as Oakland and former Giants reliever Sergio Romo’s reaction in Tuesday night’s 13-6 A’s win over the Texas Rangers.

Romo was checked by the umpires after pitching the seventh inning and allowing Eli White’s homer, Romo flung his belt onto the turf and dropped his trousers.

“He’s a playful guy,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “I don’t think he meant anything by it. … That won’t happen again.”

““I will credit the umpires with the way they’ve handled this, they’ve been fantastic in it,” Melvin added. “Try to make light of it, smile with guys and do it quickly.”

“He gave up a home run … I think he just acted on his emotions,” A’s starter Cole Irvin added.