California ReopeningLatest News, Pandemic Timeline and Video Reports
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Big Sur, California Wildfires, Los Padres National Forest, Monterey County, Wildfires, Willow Fire

BIG SUR, Monterey County (AP) — An influx of moist and cool ocean air was helping Wednesday as more than 500 firefighters worked to suppress a forest fire burning in California coastal mountains near a remote Buddhist monastery south of Big Sur.

The Willow Fire was 13% contained with just under 4.5 square miles (11.6 square kilometers) burned. Firefighters took advantage of the weather to continue improving lines, Los Padres National Forest said.

READ MORE: Vegetation Fire Burning Near Downtown Sonoma Forces Limited Evacuations

The improved conditions were expected to continue for another day.

READ MORE: Newsom Recall Election Process Begins With Verified Signature Report

The fire is a threat to about 125 homes and other buildings including the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center.

Crew clearing vegetation in steep terrain while battling the Willow Fire near Bug Sur in Monterey County, June 22, 2021. (U.S. Forest Service)

Crew clearing vegetation in steep terrain while battling the Willow Fire near Bug Sur in Monterey County, June 22, 2021. (U.S. Forest Service)

Seven firefighting monks have been clearing brush and running a sprinkler system dubbed “Dharma rain,” which helps keep moisture around the buildings, said Sozan Miglioli, president of San Francisco Zen Center, which operates the monastery.

“The blaze is about a mile away but we’ve been lucky with the weather, it has really cooled down,” Miglioli said Tuesday.

In the Sierra Nevada, a wildfire in the Whitney Portal area was calm overnight after growing to more than 600 acres (243 hectares) but winds were a concern Wednesday, the Inyo National Forest said.

Whitney Portal is a major starting point for hikers climbing Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States.

MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Firefighters Battle 50-Acre Brush Fire in Shasta County; Evacuations Ordered

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.