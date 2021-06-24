SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are seeking help in finding a suspect believed two have killed two people and injured a third in two separate shootings in San Francisco on the same day last month.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Robert Newt, who San Francisco police said is to be “considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

On May 15 at about 10:08 a.m., officers responded to a shooting the area of 25th and Connecticut Streets in the Potrero Hill neighborhood and found a 61-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital were he died of his injuries.

Later that day at about 12:26 pm, officers were in the area investigating the earlier homicide when they responded to a report of shots fired about a block away on Dakota Street and found two other men, ages 54 and 49, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a hospital where the 54-year-old man died of his injuries. The 49-year-old victim remains hospitalized.

Homicide investigators obtained three warrants for Newt’s arrest, two for murder and one for attempted murder. He is described as Black, 5-foot-10 and weighing about 160 pounds. He is known to frequent the Bayview-Hunter’s Point area, police said.

Anyone who sees Newt was urged not to approach him, and to note his location, clothing, vehicle description and immediately call 9-1-1.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incidents to contact San Francisco Police at 415-575-4444, or text a message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.