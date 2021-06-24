BREAKING:At Least 1 Dead, 99 Unaccounted For; 55 Units Involved In Miami-Area Condo Collapse
MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the South Bay were at the scene of a natural gas leak in Morgan Hill Thursday evening that forced some evacuations in the immediate area.

The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the leak in the area of Stonebridge Drive and Stonebridge Court in Morgan Hill shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said there were some evacuations in area around the leak. PG&E crews are en route to the scene.