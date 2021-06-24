GILROY (CBS SF) — Police in Gilroy on Thursday asked the public to stay clear of the 8200 block of Monterey Street as officers investigate a fatal shooting.
According to authorities, on Thursday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m., officers were called to a business on the 8200 block of Monterey Street after the report of a shooting.
Arriving officers found one male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and assured the public there was no ongoing threat.
Police remain at the scene of the active investigation Thursday afternoon. Authorities will release additional information as it becomes available, but the public is being asked to avoid the area in the meantime.