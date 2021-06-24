OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A massive crane, soaring more than 100 feet in the air, slipped under the Golden Gate and San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge early Thursday on its way to the Port of Oakland.
The freighter Zhen Hua 26 hovered off the Northern California coast until weather and tide conditions were just right to allow the crane to pass over the bridges with 10 or less feet of clearance.
In the predawn hours, the greenlight was given. At 5:55 a.m. it sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge. At 6:40 a.m.
it carefully edged under the San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge with between five and 10 feet.
The freighter will remain anchored off the Port until a high tide around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Port officials said the new cargo crane, with a lift height of 170 feet above the dock, will take about two months to be fully assembled, tested and commissioned into service.
The port is currently experiencing a major rebound from the COVID-19 slowdown. The facility is handling record volumes of imported cargo due to the unprecedented increase in consumer demand for goods.
Officials said the new crane will keep the port competitive by enhancing its ability to handle larger ships and more cargo.