SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose were seeking the public’s help in a suspicious death case of a woman found dead at the Newby Landfill.
On Thursday, San Jose police released two images of the victim in the case, identified as 33-year-old Allycia Kelley. Her body was found on May 19 at the landfill located at 1601 Dixon Landing Road.
Investigators determined Kelley's body was taken to the facility via a routine landfill drop-off operation from a location in San Jose. Other details surrounding her death were still under investigation, police said.
Police said the photos depict recent changes to Kelley’s appearance and were taken in January and April, the latter showing her with short hair.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Cuenca #3915 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).