SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — After a seemingly-endless pandemic it was once again time to play ball at Oracle Park in front of a packed house.

The Bay Bridge Series brought in fans from all over the Bay Area Friday night as the Giants fully opened up Oracle for the first time in nearly two years. Fans sat shoulder to shoulder, rooting for the Giants or the A’s.

For many, the night was sign that the pandemic is finally over.

“We’ve been locked up for the last year and a half and finally everybody came out here to root for the Giants,” said Giants fan Andre Andrews.

The crowd of just about 37,000 wore orange and black and green and gold.

For the first time since the pandemic, there were no COVID restrictions and no proof of vaccination required.

“Simple, easy, you walked up, you show them your ticket. They did the normal check your bag and you walked right in,” said Shawn Doyle.

Fans moved freely around a crowded concourse and lines formed outside concession stands.

“What do you do after garlic fries? We’re going to be coming back for hot dogs after,” said Julianne Caballero.

The crosstown rivalry was renewed and, win or lose, fans celebrated the night.

“I love it, I absolutely love it. I would rather have everybody go to Oakland but this is a beautiful stadium and I will remember this night forever,” said Bill Cook.