SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A sprawling homeless encampment in the shadows of Mineta San Jose International Airport has captured the attention of the Federal Aviation Administration officials who have asked city officials to clean it up.

Some call it ‘The Crash Zone’ and it has been grown dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. It now stretches for nearly mile and is cluttered with discarded debris as well as makeshift living quarters.

“Every single tree out here has RVs, cars, tents,” said Scott Largent, a homeless man who gave KPIX a tour of the site. “I would have to say there’s close to 600 people out here.”

Since the encampment is nestled under a landing path to the airport, the growing size has captured the attention of the FAA. Every few minutes, a private jet comes in for a landing, gliding in for a final approach, hovering just above people who have hit rock bottom.

The agency sent a letter to city officials on May 17 saying in part: “Please provide … a revised plan that will result in the City taking a more immediately active role in relocating the homeless. It is not FAA’s intent to show disregard for the homelessness crisis, only to ensure that use of Airport property does not become the solution to the crisis.”

On Wednesday, city crews began posting notices telling residents that a clean up would begin within 72 hours.

“All it (the FAA letter) does is put pressure on the city to, like, get rid of everybody,” said homeless advocate Shaunn Cartwright. “And it certainly seems like the city is complying with that. Residents say they have nowhere to go.”

Encampment resident Kelly Goodman echoed those sentiments.

“We’re human beings too,” Goodman told KPIX 5. “We’re just asking for a little help. That’s all. That’s it.”

Neil Rufino, the assistant director of San Jose Parks, Recreation, & Neighborhood Services, said the homeless residents will not be swept out as part of the cleanup. At least for the time being.

“We do not have enough affordable housing or low, low-income housing … and we know [the encampment] is not a sustainable, safe place for them,” he told KPIX 5. “So we have to figure out how to allow that space to be manageable, in a sense, if there is people living in that space now, can we keep it clean enough.”