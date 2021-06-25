FRENCH CAMP, San Joaquin County (CBS SF) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death Thursday of a male inmate at the San Joaquin County Honor Farm, a lower-security jail.
Custodial officers said the inmate was found with obvious injuries at about 10 p.m. while officers were conducting their formal night count of inmates.
The officers gave immediate aid to the man and medics also responded to the scene, but he succumbed his injuries.
The death is being investigated as a case of inmate-on-inmate violence, according to the sheriff's office.
The victim’s name has not been released yet until authorities are able to notify his family.
A briefing was planned for 11:30 a.m. Friday, when Sheriff Patrick Withrow plans to release additional information about the case.
