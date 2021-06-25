SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in San Francisco’s Outer Mission neighborhood and left a man with critical injuries.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. near the corner of Geneva and San Jose avenues, police said.
At the scene, officers found the victim, a 30-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital for his life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The suspect fled the scene and officers have not made an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
