SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – While the SF Pride parade down Market Street remains on hold until next year, a fully reopened San Francisco means this weekend’s festivities will certainly be louder than last year’s.

“There will be plenty of rainbows in San Francisco for anybody who would like to find them,” SF Pride executive director Fred Lopez told KPIX 5.

That includes the Castro Theater, which reopens this weekend for the first time since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the second annual People’s March will happen at Polk and Sacramento and head to City Hall.

Outside Dolores Park, where the Trans March Resource Fair was being held in-person on Friday, it was smiles all around as the community came back together.

“This is absolutely phenomenal. This is family reunion,” said Khilynn Fowler.

Claire Farley of the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives told KPIX 5, “Things are looking so much more optimistic, obviously this year we are coming back together in a much more reduced capacity because the re-opening has been a slow process.”

Along Castro Street, table space in parklets is already becoming a hot commodity.

“Everybody has had a really hard year and just a few dollars can go a long way in making sure we can all return better than ever for next year’s Pride,” Lopez said.

As for Pride 2022, the party preparations are already on.