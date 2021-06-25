WATSONVILLE (BCN) — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office has issued the arrest warrant for a 47-year-old man they believe shot a man late Wednesday night in Watsonville near East Riverside Drive, also known as State Route 129.
The suspect, identified as Edgar Ayala, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies responded to an 11:45 p.m. report of a shooting Wednesday in the 100 block of East Riverside Road near Lakeview Road. The man who was shot took himself to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The roadway was shut down for several hours between Lakeview Road and Blackburn Street as officers searched for the suspect.READ MORE: FAA Raises Concerns Over Sprawling Homeless Encampment Near San Jose Airport
Police urge anyone with any information on Ayala’s whereabouts to please contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (831) 471-1121.
