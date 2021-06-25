SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) – Sheriff’s deputies in Santa Cruz County are searching for suspects in connection with a shooting along a highway east of Watsonville on Wednesday.
Around 6:10 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Riverside Road (Highway 129), about four miles east of town. An investigation determined that the victim was standing on the side of the road when he was shot by suspects in a passing truck.
The victim sustained several gunshot wounds, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive.
Sheriff's deputies describe the suspect vehicle as a black or dark-colored truck heading eastbound.
Anyone with information about the case or any potential witnesses are asked to contact the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office at 831-471-1121.