BIG SUR, Monterey County (BCN) — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation warnings and modified some orders Thursday for the week-old Willow Fire.

The wildfire began Thursday, June 17, in the Los Padres National Forest, and is 26-percent contained as of Thursday night and has burned 2,877 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

More than 500 personnel have responded to the fire, which has threatened 100 residences and 25 commercial units. So far, there have no reports of any deaths or any structures damaged.

The order from the sheriff’s office removes some evacuation warnings and downgrades some evacuation orders to warnings, effective as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

The evacuation order remains in effect for the area west of Santa Lucia Creek, east of Black Cone Peak, north of the Dolan Fire scar and south of the Tassajara Hot Springs.

Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for the following areas:

– Tassajara Road from the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center northwest to China Camp Campground in the Los Padres National Forest, includes tributary forest routes and the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center.

– All areas of Arroyo Seco Road west of Woodtick Canyon, to include the Arroyo Seco Campground, Rocky Creek and Camp Cawatre.

Authorities urge people in these two areas above to remain vigilant and be prepared to leave again if officials advise.

Evacuation warnings were lifted for three other areas:

– Tassajara Road from China Camp Campground in the Los Padres National Forest northwest to Kincannon Canyon.

– Areas east of Woodtick Canyon on Arroyo Seco Road to Millers Ranch at the Carmel Valley Road junction.

– Areas north of Arroyo Secco Campground to Anastasia Canyon; west of Carmel Valley Road, and east of Tassajara Road.

An evacuation map can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3gFEpvw.