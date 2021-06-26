SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly fired on three Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of domestic violence just after midnight in San Lorenzo is now in custody.

About 1:21 a.m. Saturday, three deputies went to an apartment on Ashland Avenue in San Lorenzo and made brief contact with Raqee Ansarullah, 21, at the door of the apartment, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Moments after slamming the door on them, Ansarullah reopened it and fired a semi-automatic handgun at the deputies, according to Saturday’s statement.

They returned fire and then retreated from the door but the shots continued, according to the statement.

Ansarullah then jumped from a balcony and hid in nearby bushes but he emerged a short time later with his hands up and surrendered to deputies, according to the statement.

None of the shots hit anyone, no one was injured and the incident was captured on the deputies’ body cameras, according to the statement.

The deputies recovered the gun Ansarullah that used after it fell out of his pocket, according to the statement. Authorities are still at scene processing the evidence.

Ansarullah was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of three officers and booked into Santa Rita Jail.

The deputies will be placed on administrative leave.

