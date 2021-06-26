California ReopeningLatest News, Pandemic Timeline and Video Reports
Filed Under:Kelseyville, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Wildfire

KELSEYVILLE (CBS SF) — A fire in Kelseyville Saturday afternoon prompted evacuations on several residential streets.

The blaze, dubbed the Church Fire, was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at a mobile home and it spread to surrounding vegetation producing a smoke plume visible from a PG&E webcam.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office ordered an evacuation for streets north of Highway 29, south of Main Street, east of First Street and west of Live Oak Drive in Kelseyville.

The fire’s progress was stopped around 4:30 p.m., authorities said, but evacuations were still in place as of 4:45.

Vegetation fire in Kelseyville, Lake County, CA. (PG&E Webcam)