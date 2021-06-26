PACIFICA (CBS SF) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that Gray Whale Cove State Beach south of Pacifica is closed following an attack by a Great White Shark between 6 feet and 8 feet long this morning.

A 35-year-old man swimming at Gray Whale Cove State Beach was bitten in the right leg by the shark about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office tweeted about 11:30 a.m.

The man swam ashore on his own and was then transported to Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto.

A warning sign was posted and the beach closed, the sheriff’s office said.

Cal Fire said it received a call at 9:16 a.m. reporting “a medical emergency at Gray Whale Cove for a victim of a shark bite.”

INCIDENT UPDATE: Upon arrival at Gray Whale Cove firefighters/paramedics found a male on the beach with a confirmed bite to his body. Patient was treated with advanced life support measures and transported to a local trauma center in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/z3dcy9gTR6 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 26, 2021

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report