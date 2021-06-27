BAY POINT (CBS SF) — A fire along the Port Chicago Highway, near Main Street in the unincorporated community of Bay Point, was 100% contained at 40 acres, Cal Fire reported Sunday afternoon.
The blaze was reported about 2:30 p.m., close to the Port Chicago Highway near Kinne Boulevard.
No structures were reported involved or threatened.
