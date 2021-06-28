SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Crews responded to a cliff rescue at Montara State Beach that closed Highway 1 on Monday night, according to officials.
The victim was hoisted from the beach and transferred to an ambulance, according to a tweet from CAL Fire CZU. Highway 1 was expected to reopen once firefighters cleared their equipment.
San Mateo County Fire Department said a rescuers used a high angle rope system to bring the victim to the ambulance on standby.
MONTARA BEACH INCIDENT UPDATE: Firefighters are preparing to use a high angle rope rescue system to bring the patient to a waiting ambulance. pic.twitter.com/RiwL2bIIiM
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 29, 2021
In addition to the cliff rescue, rescuers were also responding to a boat in distress at Miramar Beach.
No word yet as to the status of the boat rescue.