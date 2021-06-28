California ReopeningLatest News, Pandemic Timeline and Video Reports
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cliff Rescue, Highway 1, Montara State Beach

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Crews responded to a cliff rescue at Montara State Beach that closed Highway 1 on Monday night, according to officials.

The victim was hoisted from the beach and transferred to an ambulance, according to a tweet from CAL Fire CZU. Highway 1 was expected to reopen once firefighters cleared their equipment.

READ MORE: Car Break-Ins Skyrocket As Thieves Target Unsuspecting Tourists In San Francisco

San Mateo County Fire Department said a rescuers used a high angle rope system to bring the victim to the ambulance on standby.

In addition to the cliff rescue, rescuers were also responding to a boat in distress at Miramar Beach.

MORE NEWS: CA Lawmakers Approve $262.5 Billion Budget Plan Restoring Cuts Made During Pandemic

No word yet as to the status of the boat rescue.