MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Officials with Google on Monday confirmed the protocols the company will be following for initial reopening at its California offices in July ahead of their anticipated full return in September.

In May, Google said it expected about 20% of its workforce to continue working remotely after the fall reopening, while some 60% would work a hybrid schedule that includes about three days in the office and two days “wherever they work best.”

A Google spokesperson said that the company has shared the plans with both California Google office workers and its extended workforce members for the July reopening.

The announcement noted that the company’s local offices in Mountain View and Redwood City would be welcoming back workers on a voluntary basis, meaning that those “permanently assigned to a California office have the option to return for the first time since the pandemic began.”

The company plans to open its offices in phases with Bay Area offices reopening on July 12. The Google offices in Southern California will reopen in two waves on July 13 and July 27.

The company plans to implement new vaccination verification and testing requirements, but noted that new measures won’t apply to offices outside the U.S. The protocols are aimed at prioritizing the health and safety of all Google workers, the spokesperson said.

In accordance with California regulations, workers who have been fully vaccinated and provide proof will not be required to wear a mask in the office.

Workers who are either unvaccinated or decline to disclose their vaccination status will be welcome to return, but in accordance with state rules, they will be required to wear masks onsite and complete weekly COVID-19 testing. Those workers will be able to use Googles free testing services and a vaccine navigation hotline if they need help finding a vaccination site or have questions.

“Around the world, we’ve been taking a measured approach in reopening our offices, and have been taking every precaution required and recommended by local authorities in addition to taking our own proactive measures, like improving air flow in our buildings and following heightened cleaning protocols,” the statement released by Google read.

Working in accordance with state COVID regulations, the company plans to have employees working in the office without social distancing. Google also aims to reinstate its usual employee services and amenities including available onsite meals and transportation.

“We’re working to make the office experience as safe and welcoming as possible, in ways that best support employee collaboration, productivity, and wellbeing,” the statement said.