HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF/BCN) — Authorities requested help Monday locating a driver who hit a pedestrian at a Half Moon Bay parking lot and then drove away the night before.
A car described as a black, older-model sedan backed into the victim and knocked him to the ground about 9:15 p.m. in the Poplar Beach parking lot, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle then headed eastbound on Poplar Avenue and hit a fence at the northeast corner of Highway 1 and Poplar, authorities said. After that the car drove northbound on Highway 1.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.
