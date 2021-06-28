SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A 3.9 magnitude earthquake centered in the East Bay shook shook a wide swath of the Bay Area.

The quake struck at 6:29 p.m. and was centered in the San Leandro, according the US Geological Survey. Earthquake maps pinpointed the location near county offices off of Fairmont Dr. just north of Interstate Highway 580.

Felt the earthquake in #Orinda! All the bottles in BevMo shook but no damage @KPIXtv — Maya Castro (@mayaashleyyy) June 29, 2021

The quake was initially reported as a 4.2 magnitude temblor before being revised downward several times.

BART said train service was automatically slowed down following the quake, allowing for staffers to inspect the systems.

East Bay residents flooded to social media commenting on the temblor.Mary Ward was near the epicenter and took to Twitter commenting — “Live right outside Ashland. It shook hard!”

Poppy Corner Farmers posted: “Walnut Creek checking in… pretty good jolt then shake, here”

C.D. Ford posted: “Heard a loud BOOM before I felt it in North Oakland.”

In Berkeley, Tracy Bates felt the shaking — “Felt in N. Berkeley – mild preamble then mild rolling”

I just felt an earthquake in #Oakland. Lasted several seconds. Did you experience the shaking? — Len Kiese (@LenKieseKPIX) June 29, 2021

Felicia Sandoval posted, “Made the house feel like it was sitting on top a giant bowl of jello here in Hayward.”

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.