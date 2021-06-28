SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — John Mario Cortez Jr., who worked at San Jose’s ‘Growing in Grace’ Daycare before it closed in 2017, has been charged with committing lewd acts with minor children under the age of 14 and sex acts with a minor under 10.

San Jose police said its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Lathrop Police Services Division to take Cortez into custody.

Investigators said Cortez helped with the day-to-day care of children attending the ‘Growing in Grace’ Daycare facility located at 3059 Centerwood Way in San Jose. ‘Growing in Grace’ Daycare was operational from 2013 through 2017.

The ICAC Task Force has identified three children who have alleged Cortez annoyed and/or molested them at the daycare facility between the years it was in operation. The victims were between the ages of 3 and 8 years old at the time of the incidents.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office criminally charged Cortez with eight counts of lewd acts with a minor child under the age of 14 and one count of sex acts with a minor under 10 years old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Ramos #4371 of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC Unit at (408) 537-1397.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” on the link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.