SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Lava Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on Monday forced the evacuation of some Siskiyou County communities, according to the county sheriff.

The Lava Fire is one of four wildfires started by lightning last Friday and is the only one of the four still burning in rough, rocky terrain 3.5 miles northeast of the town of Weed and 4.5 miles southeast of Lake Shastina.

As of the latest reports, the fire has burned 1,446 acres and is 20 percent contained.

Cal Fire and local fire resources including ground crews and aircraft battled the fire through the weekend, but it grew enough to force the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office to issue the evacuation orders Monday afternoon.

The communities of Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley off Big Springs Road from Highway 97 to McDonald Lane on both east and west sides of Big Springs Road as well as residents on the north side of Hoy Road, north along Highway 97 to County Road A-12 were ordered to evacuate at 1:15 p.m.

An additional evacuation order for the Mount Shasta Vista Subdivision, County Road A-12 north and south and Harry Cash Road from 4 Corners to Hart Road was issued at about 2:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said a Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at Big Springs Elementary School at 7405 County Hwy A12 in the town of Montague. Residents are instructed to dial 211 for information and assistance.

CHP has also shut down Highway 97.