MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Officials in Mountain View are set to install signs on most city streets banning the parking of oversized vehicles, including RVs, after voters approved a ban last year.

According to a city statement, a contractor will install the first batch of no parking signs starting in July. The process of installing thousands of signs on 444 out of the city’s 525 streets is expected to take six months. A full list of streets can be found here (.pdf).

Last year, 57% voters approved Measure C, which bans the parking of vehicles larger than 22′ long, 7′ high or 7′ wide on any road less than 40 feet in width, but officials said enforcement could only begin once the signs were installed.

The ordinance has been opposed by housing advocates, who have called it an attempt to push out the homeless. High housing costs in Silicon Valley has prompted many to live in RVs in Mountain View and surrounding communities.

According to a counts taken last year, at least 191 RVs were parked on city streets, while 54 RVs were participating in the city’s Safe Parking Program. City officials said that outreach is underway to those living in vehicles on how to access the Safe Parking Program, LifeMoves and other housing programs, along with human services.

Signs will be installed by neighborhood area as follows:

• Monta Loma/Farley/Rock Street

• Moffett/Whisman Road

• Grant Road/Sylvan Park

• Springer/Cuesta/Phyllis

• Central Neighborhoods

• San Antonio/Rengstorff/Del Medio

Officials said last year that the cost of installing the signs is estimated to be about $980,000.