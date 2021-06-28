ALAMEDA (CBS SF/BCN) — A pedestrian killed by a suspected DUI driver in Alameda Sunday night was identified by former co-workers as a longtime Bay Area TV news executive.

Alameda police did not release the victim’s name, but he was identified on a KTVU employees’ Facebook page as Fred Zehnder, the station’s news director from 1975 to 1999.

The collision was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut Street and Lincoln Avenue. Arriving officers found a man lying in the road with major injuries and he died at the scene, police said.

The suspect driver remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. His name was not released.

Accident investigators remained on scene until early Monday morning.

A five-time Emmy Award winner and National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Governor’s Award recipient, Zehnder also had stints at KPIX, KOVR and KGO before becoming the KTVU’s News Director.

After retiring from KTVU in 1999, Zehnder continued working in the print news business, having founded the San Leandro Times and later buying the Castro Valley Forum.

Officials said that in the coming weeks, city personnel from police, public works, and the transportation planning departments will conduct a review of the collision site and details from the investigation to discuss any potential safety interventions.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.