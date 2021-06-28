VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Two injured kittens survived a vegetation fire in Vallejo over the weekend thanks to a firefighter’s keen sense of hearing.
A post on the Vallejo Firefighters Instagram page said firefighters had extinguished the fire Sunday evening when "Apprentice Firefighter Barger heard the faint whimpering of two injured kittens."
The post said firefighters gave the two kittens were given emergency medical care before handing off the kittens off to the Solano County Sheriff's Office Animal Care Division.