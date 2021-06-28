BRENTWOOD (CBS SF/BCN) — A 72-year-old Brentwood woman died Sunday afternoon and another driver was severely injured in a collision at Brentwood Boulevard and Grant Street, officials said.

Brentwood police said that at about 3:39 p.m. officers, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters and American Medical Response paramedics responded to a report of a collision and found two vehicles with major damage on the side of the road.

A traffic light was also damaged in the crash.

According to preliminary information, a vehicle traveling northbound on Brentwood Boulevard collided with a vehicle heading westbound on Grant Street.

The man who was driving down Brentwood, was injured and transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries.

The woman, who had been driving on Grant, was found in her car and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision who has not already been interviewed is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at (925) 809-7911.