MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — An equipment problem aboard a BART train resulted in major delays between between Millbrae and San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., BART said there was a 30 minute delay as the system recoved from an earlier problem and said passengers traveling between SFO and Millbrae must transfer at San Bruno.

BART tweeted at 11;20 a.m. that delays of 20 minutes remained because of the equipment problem.

