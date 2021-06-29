MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — An equipment problem aboard a BART train resulted in major delays between between Millbrae and San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning.
Just before 11 a.m., BART said there was a 30 minute delay as the system recoved from an earlier problem and said passengers traveling between SFO and Millbrae must transfer at San Bruno.
BART tweeted at 11;20 a.m. that delays of 20 minutes remained because of the equipment problem.
There is a 20-min delay between Millbrae and San Francisco Int'l Airport due to an equipment problem on a train. Passengers traveling between SFO and Millbrae must transfer at San Bruno.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 29, 2021