SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police announced a $25,000 reward Monday for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect who killed a man in an unsolved 2016 homicide in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

During the early morning hours of Sept. 30, 2016, officers found Mitchell Warren, 24, on Ellis Street, in between Polk and Larkin streets, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Warren, a longtime Pacifica resident, was taken to the hospital but died a short while later.

Nearby surveillance video captured images of the person, who investigators believe is responsible for the killing, riding on the handlebars of a bicycle as another person pedals the bike. The person pedaling the bike has already been identified by investigators and is not a suspect, police said.

Investigators believe Warren may have gotten into an altercation with the suspect and that escalated into a shooting.

The surveillance video can be found at https://vimeo.com/280642862.

Anyone with information about the 2016 homicide is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

