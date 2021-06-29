OAKLAND (CBS SF) — For the first time in more than a year, the Oakland Coliseum was set to open to full capacity with the Athletics’ latest homestand beginning Tuesday evening.
The Coliseum will be free of all COVID restrictions for the remainder of the season, and fans residing outside of California will also be allowed to purchase tickets for the first time this season.
The A’s will host a six-game homestand against the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox. The team will also host an official reopening celebration on Friday complete with a postgame fireworks display.
Social areas of the the ballpark, including Championship Plaza, The Treehouse, the A's Stomping Ground, and the Shibe Park Tavern will all be open, the team said.
This season, the Coliseum is cash-free and fans will need to use a major credit card or debit card to purchase food, drinks or souvenirs. Fans who want to skip the concessions line can order and pay for food and beverages via the MLB Ballpark App and then proceed to the concessions location for contactless pick-up.
The A's will strongly encourage fans to be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending, or wear a face covering while at the ballpark. To learn more about the A's protocols, visit athletics.com/safety.