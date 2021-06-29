SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The environmental non-profit organization Heal the Bay on Tuesday released its annual beach report card for California, and the Bay Area did not make the best marks.
The 31st annual Beach Report Card study assigns letter grades for 500 California beaches based on levels of bacterial pollution in the ocean as measured by county health agencies.
Half of the top ten dirtiest beaches in the state are located in the Bay Area.
Three of those beaches alone are in Foster City at Erckenbrack Park, Gull Park and Marlin Park.
The other two are Capitola Beach in Santa Cruz County and Candlestick Point in San Francisco.
On the plus side, there are three local beaches that made the report's honor roll.
They are Crown Beach in Alameda and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach and China Beach.