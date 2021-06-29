WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A small explosion possibly linked to the use of illegal fireworks rocked downtown Walnut Creek late Monday night, shattering a window in a commercial building.
Local residents called 911 around 10 p.m. reporting the blast to police. Arriving officers discovered the remnants of what appears to be a large firework set off in a metal pipe and a window shattered in a building at 1200 Mt. Diablo Blvd near Mt. Pisgah.
Walnut Creek police immediately began searching the surrounding area for a possible suspect.
While no other information was released as of early Tuesday, video shot at the scene showed boxes of illegal fireworks stacked on a police vehicle and a man detained in the rear of a police car.
Fireworks are illegal in Contra Costa County with local authorities warning residents about the dangers they pose in the bone-dry hillsides.