SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A Monday night shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left a 17-year-old boy dead and injured another victim, police said.
The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near the corner of McAllister and Leavenworth streets.
According to police, prior to officers arriving at the scene, the teen victim was taken to a hospital.
Officers then located the second victim, a 34-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.
The teen victim died at the hospital a short while later, police said. The city's Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify him.
No arrests have been made in the case and police described the suspects as a group of two to four males in a sedan-type vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.