TIBURON (CBS SF/BCN) — Tiburon police requested the public’s help Tuesday searching for an armed robber who held up a teenager over the weekend.
Police said a 16-year-old local boy reported at 12:49 p.m. Sunday that while he was driving, someone followed him into Tiburon.
The boy told police he had pulled over to the side of the road on Gilmartin Drive near Tiburon Boulevard. While seated in his vehicle, the suspect approached, pointed a handgun at him and demanded the boy's possessions before fleeing in a silver vehicle with those possessions.
A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available. Tiburon police ask anyone with information about the case to call (415) 789-2800 to speak with an investigating officer.
