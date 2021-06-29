SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — In the wake of a Valley Transportation Authority railyard shooting that claimed the lives of nine workers, the San Jose City Council was set to vote Tuesday on tougher local gun laws including levying an annual fee on gunowners living in the South Bay city.

On May 26, Samuel Cassidy, who had a long history of insubordination and instability with coworkers and management, walked into the VTA yard and opened fire on his co-workers. Nine died before Cassidy turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

The city is still reeling from the mass shooting. VTA commuter service has yet to return to its normal schedules.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s vote, the Pacific Institute on Research and Evaluation will provided preliminary estimates on the local costs of gun violence from its Public Cost of Gun Harm Study.

“While the Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms, it does not require taxpayers to subsidize gun ownership,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in a news release. “We won’t magically end gun violence, but we stop paying for it. We can also better care for its victims, and reduce gun-related injuries and death through sensible interventions.”

The preliminary PIRE research has found that gun violence in San José has cost taxpayers $442 million dollars between 2013-2019 during which there were 205 incidents of gun violence.

The estimated cost includes: direct out-of-pocket cost to residents ($35 million), lost work ($78 million), and quality of life ($328 million).

The proposals city council will vote on include: