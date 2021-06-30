SAN JOSE (BCN) — A Sig-Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon following a fatal crash on Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose.
The solo-car wreck was reported by the California Highway Patrol about 4:15 p.m. on southbound 880 near Bascom Avenue.READ MORE: San Jose Police Rookie With 7 Days On Job Helps Save Elderly Woman In Apartment Fire
Both the onramp and offramp to Bascom were blocked shortly after the crash.READ MORE: UPDATE San Francisco Teen Boy Killed In Tenderloin Double Shooting Identified
Information on what led to the crash was not immediately available.MORE NEWS: Liam Husted Murder: San Jose Mother Admitted Strangling 7-Year-Old Son, Prosecutor Says
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.