SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Mineta San Jose International Airport will open a new parking garage Thursday with hundreds of new spaces.
The new long-term garage will open at $15 per day for the month of July, according to an airport news release. A multi-level garage, it is in the northeast area of the airport, where short shuttle rides will be available to the terminals.
The garage houses 1,150 stalls and is the first phase of a project that will ultimately provide up to 6,000 additional stalls in the airport's economy lot.
People can find more information about airport parking at www.flysanjose.com/parking.
