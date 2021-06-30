BREAKING:Bill Cosby Freed From Prison After Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned by Pennsylvania Supreme Court
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crash, East Grand Avenue, Motorcycle, San Bruno, South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing into a parked cement truck in South San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 1:40 p.m. to a crash reported in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue and arrived to find the 25-year-old motorcyclist from San Bruno had suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

READ MORE: FEMA Awards Sonoma County $37 Million To Help Mitigate Wildfire Risks

Investigators determined the motorcyclist changed lanes and hit the parked truck. Impairment is not suspected of being a factor in the crash.

READ MORE: Bay Area Drivers Brace For Another Bump in State Gas Taxes

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer Walsh at (650) 877-8900.

MORE NEWS: Liam Husted Murder: San Jose Mother Admitted Strangling 7-Year-Old Son, Prosecutor Says

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.