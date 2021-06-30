NEVADA CITY CBS13) — Earlier this week, a Nevada City couple woke up and went to their kitchen to make breakfast only to find a bear already beat them to it.
Melissa Bryant is no stranger in the kitchen, but she and her husband woke up at the crack of dawn Monday morning to a complete and not-so-cuddly stranger roaming inside their home.
"Came out of the bedroom and he said, 'Holy pshhh! There's a bear in our kitchen!'" Bryant said.
Bryant and her husband grabbed their cat out of the living room as they scrambled back into the bedroom when the bear turned toward them.