SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Police requested the public’s assistance Wednesday in finding a driver that hit a 72-year-old woman last month, leaving her with injuries that later killed her.
Investigators say that the accident occurred on the night of May 28. Around 9:22 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car near the intersection of 16th and Folsom streets.READ MORE: Liam Husted Murder: San Jose Mother Admitted Strangling 7-Year-Old Son, Prosecutor Says
Officers arrived to find 72-year-old San Francisco resident Christine Reed being treated by medics for life-threatening injuries. Medics then transported her to a nearby hospital where she remained until June 25, when she died from her injuries.READ MORE: NCAA Approves New Rules Allowing College Athletes To Make Money Off Celebrity
During the investigation, officers identified just one witness, who only heard a vehicle fleeing the area before seeing Reed lying on the ground and calling 911.MORE NEWS: CHP at Scene of Solo Fatal Crash on I-880 in San Jose
Anyone with information regarding this investigation was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.